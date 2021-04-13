Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau

Service expected to resume on April 21

  7645
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/13 15:16
Taiwanese travelers preparing for the April 1 'travel bubble' flight to Palau 

Taiwanese travelers preparing for the April 1 'travel bubble' flight to Palau  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Barely two weeks after Taiwan and Palau inaugurated their “travel bubble,” China Airlines (CAL) announced it was canceling its April 17 flight due to lack of interest, reports said Tuesday (April 13).

On April 1, Palau President Surangel Whipps, Jr. was one of more than 100 passengers to board CAL’s inaugural flight under the program. His Pacific island nation has not registered a single COVID-19 patient, leading the two countries to do away with compulsory quarantine under certain conditions.

However, interest quickly waned afterward, partly due to the high price of packaged tours and the “strengthened” self-health monitoring requirements imposed by Taiwan, the Liberty Times reported.

Travel agencies initially charged between NT$70,000 (US$2,450) and NT$80,000 for a four-day trip to Palau, though the price has since been reduced to about NT$50,000 thanks to measures by the Palauan government.

The main stumbling block has been Taiwan’s demand that returning travelers spend five days conducting a “strengthened” self-health monitoring period followed by another nine days of monitoring. While children can return to school after the first five days, parents have complained that their children might be looked on with suspicion by teachers and classmates, according to the report.

Since the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) hinted it might relax the rules, many travelers have just postponed their trips from April to May in hopes that the change would be effective by then, travel agents said.

Despite its announced cancelation, CAL is still planning to resume flights from April 21, according to cable station TVBS.
travel bubble
Palau
China Airlines
CAL
CECC
self-health monitoring
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Russian sailor tests positive for COVID 3 months after arrival in Taiwan
Russian sailor tests positive for COVID 3 months after arrival in Taiwan
2021/04/14 18:42
Hawaii to start quarantine exemption for Taiwanese on Saturday
Hawaii to start quarantine exemption for Taiwanese on Saturday
2021/04/14 18:07
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
2021/04/14 14:39
Taiwan reports 4 imported COVID cases from Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Philippines, and Ireland
Taiwan reports 4 imported COVID cases from Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Philippines, and Ireland
2021/04/13 15:04
Taiwan reports one imported COVID case from Japan
Taiwan reports one imported COVID case from Japan
2021/04/12 14:50

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA