Golden Knights rally after slow start, beat Kings 4-2

By DAN GREENSPAN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/13 12:42
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, right, celebrates his goal with defenseman Zach Whitecloud during the second period of an NHL hockey game ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson, left, tries to get a shot past Los Angeles Kings goaltender Calvin Petersen during the first period o...
Los Angeles Kings left wing Austin Wagner, right, scores on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner during the first period of an NHL hockey game...
Los Angeles Kings left wing Andreas Athanasiou, left, tries to get a shot past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner, center, as defenseman Zac...
Los Angeles Kings goaltender Calvin Petersen, left, is scored on by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone during the second period of an NHL hock...
Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy, right, scores on Los Angeles Kings goaltender Calvin Petersen, center, as defenseman Kale Clague watches duri...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored his 300th career goal, Mark Stone had a goal and an assis, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Monday night.

Nicolas Roy and Alex Tuch also scored for the Golden Knights, who won their third straight game. Robin Lehner stopped 26 shots.

Austin Wagner and Anze Kopitar scored for the Kings, who have lost five of seven. Cal Petersen had 37 saves.

Los Angeles led 2-0 midway through the second period before Vegas rallied.

Roy cut it to 2-1 with 5:40 left in the middle period by beating Petersen five-hole during a 2-on-1 break.

Stone tied it up with a short-handed goal on a breakaway with 27 seconds to go in the period. The danger had been coming for Los Angeles, as Chandler Stephenson had put his shot over the net on a short-handed breakaway earlier in the power play.

Tuch came out of his own end to lead an odd-man rush and beat Petersen to the near side with a wrist shot that put Vegas ahead 3-2 at 4:35 of the third.

Pacioretty scored on the power play at 8:22 to cap the scoring and become the 25th active player with 300 goals.

The Kings went ahead at 9:41 of the first when Wagner shot between Lehner’s legs on a breakaway.

Kopitar extended the lead to 2-0 at 8:57 of the second. Dustin Brown made a cheeky pass from behind Lehner’s net to set up Kopitar with a one-timer for his ninth goal. Brown has one goal and three assists during a four-game point streak.

Alex Iafallo had the secondary assist after signing a four-year contract extension worth $16 million earlier in the day.

NO DICE

Ryan Reaves and Keegan Kolesar did not play after sustaining undisclosed injures in the Golden Knights’ 1-0 win over Arizona on Sunday. Neither player traveled with the team to Los Angeles, coach Pete DeBoer said, and Reaves was placed on injured reserve Monday.

UP NEXT

The Golden Knights and Kings will play again in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:04 GMT+08:00

