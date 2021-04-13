Infor Promotes Becky Xie to Lead Greater China and Korea Region

Based in Beijing, Ms. Xie will helm Infor's overall business in the world's fastest-growing trillion-dollar economy

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach - 13 April 2021 - Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced the promotion of Becky Xie to vice president and managing director for Greater China and Korea (GCK). Ms. Xie will be responsible for growing Infor's overall business in the GCK region, and driving customer success and agility in project deliveries.









"Infor sees immense potential in China, a posterchild of market growth and one that is instrumental to the overall success of our business. With the IMF lifting China's 2021 growth forecast this week to a 10-year high, we are excited by the tremendous opportunity to help Chinese companies accelerate innovation and transform their organizations via cloud, mobility, artificial intelligence and IoT," said Rod Johnson, global president & chief revenue officer. "Becky has made significant contributions to the Infor China business in her 8 years with the company. I am confident that her experience, business acumen and strong customer-partner network will help accelerate growth in this region."

Ms. Xie joined Infor in 2013 and boasts 25 years of industry experience, including leadership roles in sales and channel & alliance management. During her time at Infor, she started China's ecosystem business from scratch and tripled the business in the first three years. She then led the charge for the new North region and created momentum by landing big deals there with leading brands. With a vision to double Infor China's business by 2023, Ms. Xie will be looking to drive growth via cloud adoption. In recent times, she has led key wins in major regional companies such as Dongfeng Motor Corporation, Jiangxi Huangshanghuang Group Food, Artron Art Group, and Deppon Logistics, supporting the business transformation of local enterprises as well as helping to lift industry standards and practice on the whole. Prior to joining Infor, Ms. Xie was channel director for SAP and led strategic partnerships in Hewlett Packard China.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the Infor Greater China and Korea region, and look forward to bolstering the company's increasingly important foothold here," said Becky Xie, vice president and managing director for Greater China and Korea. "Infor is in a great position to fuel the growth of local Chinese companies by offering complete industry suites in the cloud. With a high-performing team that is equally passionate about helping clients get value out of technology spend quickly, we are fully-committed to delivering client satisfaction and success, each and every time."





Media contact:

Phyllis Tan

Infor Asia Pacific

+65 9799 9133

Phyllis.tan@infor.com





About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.