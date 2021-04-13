Photo of the Day: New batch of leopard cats at Taipei Zoo revealed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Photos of three leopard cat kittens posted by the Taipei Zoo have gone viral.

On Monday (April 12), the zoo posted photos of three kittens born to resident leopard cat Ping Ping (平平). The two males, named Maoxiong (貓雄) and Maolan (貓攬), and one female, Maokong (貓控), are said to be in good health.



Maokong. (Taipei Zoo photo)

The kittens were born on March 2, marking the first time a leopard cat has given birth at the zoo in 28 years. Ping Ping had been brought to the zoo after suffering injuries and had mated there with another injured leopard cat named Xiao Yu (小魚, Little Fish) back in December.

On April 7, zookeepers took advantage of a moment when Ping Ping stepped out to inspect the three kittens, and they determined their genders and gave them names. The zoo plans to gradually increase the frequency of feedings during the day to give the kittens an opportunity to leave the makeshift den they are staying in and explore while also allowing the mother more time to rest.



Maoxiong. (Taipei Zoo photo)

In the 24 hours since the photos of the kittens were uploaded on Facebook, the post has received over 16,000 likes, 1,200 shares, and 952 comments.



Maoxiong. (Taipei Zoo photo)



Maolan. (Taipei Zoo photo)



Ping Ping with offspring. (Taipei Zoo photo)