Kenanga Group Wins 7 Awards at The Bursa Excellence Event

Datuk Muhammad Umar Swift, Chief Executive Officer, Bursa Malaysia Berhad; Datuk Chay Wai Leong, Group Managing Director, Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad, holding the Champion trophy for the 2020 Best Overall Equities Participating Organisation; and Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Bin Omar, Chairman, Bursa Malaysia Berhad.





Kenanga Group was awarded the following:

Best Overall Equities Participating Organisation – Champion

Best Structured Warrant Issuer – Champion

Best Trading Participant Equity & Financial Derivatives – Champion

Best Institutional Derivatives Trading Participant – Champion

Best Retail Equities Participating Organisation – 1st Runner Up

Best Institutional Equities Participating Organisation Investment Bank – 2nd Runner Up

Best Overall Derivatives Trading Participant – 2nd Runner-Up





Datuk Chay Wai Leong, Group Managing Director, Kenanga Group said, "It is an honour to receive these accolades across the multiple disciplines. We would like to thank Bursa Malaysia for the encouragement and recognition , which serves as a validation of our Group's commitment towards excellence. The financial services space is undergoing massive disruption, and we hope to continue staying ahead of the game through our persistent emphasis on innovation and technology."





"It is a defining time for the industry as we navigate the opportunities and challenges of this new norm. Serving a rapidly growing client-base of over 600,000 traders and investors, we have dedicated teams developing solutions to improve customer experience and expand on product lines, strengthening our ecosystem. Clients today are digitally savvy, resourceful and hungry for alternative investment solutions, and we aim to meet these rising expectations," he added.





Amongst the seven awards clinched, the Group bagged Champion title for the most coveted category Best Overall Equities Participating Organisation, as well as, Best Structured Warrants Issuer, Best Institutional Derivatives Trading Participant , and for the 18th consecutive year, the Best Trading Equity & Financial Derivatives.

Themed as "Rising Together, Achieving Greatness", the 9th Bursa Excellence Awards was graced by Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Bin Omar, Chairman, Bursa Malaysia Berhad, and Datuk Muhammad Umar Swift, Chief Executive Officer, Bursa Malaysia Berhad. The event recognised participating organisations and individuals who helped build the capital market across the three segments of equities, derivatives and the Islamic capital market.

For more information on Kenanga Group, please visit www.kenanga.com.my.





About Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad (15678-H)

Established for more than 45 years, Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad (the Group) is a financial group in Malaysia with extensive experience in equity broking, investment banking, treasury, Islamic banking, listed derivatives, investment management, wealth management, structured lending and trade financing. Today, it is an award-winning leading independent investment bank in the country with a continuous commitment towards driving collaboration, innovation and digitalisation in the marketplace.





Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad is the largest independent investment bank* in Malaysia by equity trading volume and value, as well as, one of the top brokerage houses with the largest network of remisiers. Its fast-growing client base enjoys convenience through more than 30 locations throughout Malaysia.





The Group has garnered a host of awards and accolades reflecting its strong market position.

The Group continues to be a regular and repeat recipient of distinguished industry accolades, such as the Lipper, Fundsupermart and Morningstar awards.





Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd, the Group's joint venture with Japan's Rakuten Securities, Inc. was named FinTech Company of the Year.





For its continued efforts towards community outreach and employee volunteerism, the Group was awarded the coveted CSR Award (Investment Bank) at the CSR Malaysia Awards 2019, an award endorsed by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Family Planning.





* year to date based on Bursa Malaysia's Participating Organisations (POs) Trading Summary.





