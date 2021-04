WTA MUSC Health Women's Results

Monday At Family Circle Tennis Center Charleston, S.C. Purse: $235,238 Surface: Red clay CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Results Monday from MUSC Health Women's Open at Family Circle Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Clara Tauson, Denmark, def. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Caty McNally, United States, 6-0, 6-1.

Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 7-5, 5-7, 6-6, ret.

Lauren Davis, United States, def. CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Madison Brengle, United States, def. Natalia Vikhlyantseva, Russia, 6-0, 3-6, 6-2.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Renata Zarazua, Mexico, 6-1, 6-1.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez (1), Australia, def. Kurumi Nara and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 6-0, 6-1.

Katarzyna Piter, Poland, and Wang Yafan, China, def. Alla Kudryavtseva, Russia, and Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, 7-6 (7), 2-6, 10-2.