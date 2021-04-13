Alexa
Monday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2021/04/13 02:33
AMERICAN LEAGUE

New York 000 020 010 3 4 0
Toronto 100 000 000 1 5 0

Cole, Wilson (7), O'Day (8), Chapman (9) and Higashioka; Ray, Dolis (6), Borucki (7), Thornton (8), Mayza (9) and Kirk, Jansen. W_Cole 2-0. L_Ray 0-1. Sv_Chapman (1). HRs_New York, Higashioka (2).

___

Texas 000 000 000 0 3 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 10x 1 3 0

Dunning, Hearn (5), King (8) and Trevino; Glasnow, Reed (8), Castillo (9) and Mejía. W_Glasnow 1-0. L_Hearn 0-1. Sv_Castillo (3). HRs_Tampa Bay, Adames (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Diego 100 003 200 6 10 0
Pittsburgh 001 000 010 2 6 0

Darvish, Adams (8), Kela (9) and Caratini; Cahill, Oviedo (6), Feliz (7), Rodríguez (9) and Stallings. W_Darvish 1-0. L_Oviedo 0-1. HRs_San Diego, Myers (3).

