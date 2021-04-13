Ultimaker Transformation Summit: How to remain flexible and productive as a business in a volatile world

Ultimaker CEO Jürgen von Hollen reveals it all during the Ultimaker Transformation Summit April 20-23rd

UTRECHT, THE NETHERLANDS - Media OutReach - 13 April 2021 - The COVID-19 pandemic sent shockwaves through the worldwide manufacturing community, as transport and workplace restrictions frustrated supply chains across the planet. And then, more recently a container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal. Disrupting global supply chains, again. But a crisis can also result in opportunities. And 3D printing is one of these opportunities, already being used by some companies worldwide to drive transformation and ensure business continuity in a volatile market.

The 2021 3D Printing Sentiment Index, conducted by international research firm Savanta in late 2020, showed that leading companies wasted no time in showing their entrepreneurship by finding alternatives to ensure business continuity and many turned to 3D printing as a game-changer in adverse times. The Index is a measure of market awareness and adoption as well as sentiment towards the potential impact of 3D printing technology. While the awareness for the technology has increased since last year, 29% of businesses who could potentially use 3D printing have no current familiarity with the technology. This means there is still considerable untapped opportunity in industries worldwide​. The adoption of 3D printing also increased in 2020, likely driven by the COVID-19 pandemic as businesses looked for more reliable solutions for prototyping and local manufacturing, less at risk from global volatility. While 1-in-3 businesses surveyed are currently using 3D printing, the Index data shows it is only fully embedded in 1-in-10. And that needs to change.



The Ultimaker Transformation Summit

The Ultimaker Transformation Summit is therefore set up to inspire and inform businesses of any size worldwide how 3D printing can help to transform. This free online summit, being held April 20-23, features vision keynotes, product launches, and demonstrations. A fully customized, interactive showroom brings the Ultimaker ecosystem to life. It gives participants full control to discover Ultimaker's product portfolio, engage with 3D printing experts via live chat, and meet software and material partners that are part of the ecosystem. Real-world applications that have helped customers transform their businesses with 3D printing in this volatile market are displayed in such a way that participants can discover them at their own pace. This summit is the place to be for decision-makers, engineers, and innovators – from large global companies to SMEs – who want to start their transformation today. Save your seat, register today.

Jürgen von Hollen, CEO at Ultimaker: "In a complex and rapidly changing market, innovation is essential for future-proofing manufacturing. During the Ultimaker Transformation Summit we will inspire our guests together with trusted partners how to drive truly successful transformation today and tomorrow. I will also be revealing how Ultimaker is transforming as a company during the opening keynote on Tuesday April 20th, 17:00 CEST. Furthermore, we will be announcing some exciting new solutions that help to make that desired transformation happen. Since we greatly miss the direct interaction with our prospects and customers at physical events – and because we have these exciting updates to share – we decided to open our doors and welcome you to a unique online experience to start your transformation journey today."



