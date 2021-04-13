Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A proposed amendment to a labor regulation in Taiwan would likely allow foreign graduates from prestigious universities to work in the country without prior work experience.

Taiwan has planned to loosen rules to attract foreign talent since last year. An amended Act for the Recruitment and Employment of Foreign Professionals (外國專業人才延攬及僱用法) is set to be discussed in a Cabinet meeting on Thursday (April 15), wrote CNA.

The changes involve three parts: the criteria for acquiring permanent residency, eligibility to work in Taiwan, and care for foreign employees such as health insurance. This is one of the government’s answers to Taiwan's low birth rate and ensuing labor shortage.

According to the plan, highly skilled individuals in specific areas will be required to stay in Taiwan for three consecutive years rather than the current five before they can apply for permanent residency. Those enrolled in post-graduate programs will see the required period for permanent residency to be deducted by one to two years.

Fresh graduates from the world's top 500 universities will be allowed to seek a career in Taiwan without the current criterion of two years' work experience. The standards for universities will be determined after further discussion.

Providing foreign laborers in Taiwan with better living conditions is another area to be addressed. For example, these residents will receive expanded national health insurance coverage and tax incentives.