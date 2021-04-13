Lexus Signs New Sponsorship Deal with HSBC Women’s World Championship 2021

Charging ahead as the official automotive partner to support the highly anticipated return of professional women’s golf to Singapore and Asia Pacific

The event brings together game changers from various industries to provide a safe and memorable homecoming for the event amidst pandemic recovery. As the pioneer of electrification, the innovative ethos of Lexus perfectly embodies this Championship theme. The luxury lifestyle brand's commitment in creating amazing experiences focuses on Omotenashi (unique Japanese hospitality), which guests will experience in this world-class tournament.





David Nordstrom, Vice President at Lexus Asia shares, "We are honoured for the opportunity to work alongside like-minded partners like HSBC, Rolex and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) in supporting the resumption of prestigious events of this scale. Our new 'Lexus Electrified' vision – which underpins the next chapter of an electrified future – empowers Lexus to be the automotive partner best-placed for driving this tournament forward in a transformative age marked by evolving social environment, mobility needs, and customer lifestyle demands."





"For Lexus, this sponsorship goes beyond bringing sporting events back in a post-pandemic world. The spirit of the tournament's long-awaited return demonstrates the very reason why we have been longstanding supporters of the game of golf; its resilience and sportsmanship reflect Lexus' core values and speak to our customers' lifestyle that values dedication to craft and skill," Nordstrom adds.





Teeing up amazing experiences throughout the tournament





The premier golf tournament will be held at the New Tanjong Course at Sentosa Golf Club from 29 April to 2 May. It will gather the world's best female golf players, including defending champion Sung-hyun Park, World No. 1 Jin-young Ko, two-time winner of the tournament Inbee Park and five-time LPGA Tour winner Minjee Lee.

















The new Lexus UX 300e (top) and LC Convertible (bottom) will make an appearance at the Championship





As the official automotive partner, Lexus will provide a fleet of 30 luxury cars, including hybrid vehicles, for all players to comfortably enjoy the thrill of the four-day tournament. Two new Lexus models will also be displayed on event grounds, including Lexus' first-ever all-electric vehicle, the UX 300e, to showcase the brand's latest electrification breakthroughs.





For more information on the HSBC Women's Golf Championship 2021, please visit the official tournament website at https://www.hsbcgolf.com/womens/.




