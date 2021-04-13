Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Family of slain Mexican environmentalist refuses to flee

By Associated Press
2021/04/13 08:28
Family of slain Mexican environmentalist refuses to flee

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The wife and children of an environmental activist slain in the mountains of southern Mexico have refused to leave their village despite threats against them, Mexico’s Interior Department said Monday.

The department said authorities traveled to the hamlet of Las Conchitas last week to make contact with the wife of Carlos Marqués Oyorzábal.

Marqués Oyorzábal, who helped lead a struggle against illegal logging in the region plagued by criminal and drug gangs, was killed by assailants near Conchitas on April 4 and his body was reportedly hacked up.

The Interior Department offered to “extract” his wife and the couple’s six children, presumably to take them to a safer place. However, the wife refused, saying they did not want to abandon their community, the department said.

The department said some unspecified security measures would be provided for them in Las Conchitas.

Updated : 2021-04-15 09:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA