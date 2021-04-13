Alexa
Mariners and Orioles rained out, twin-bill set for Tuesday

By PATRICK STEVENS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/13 08:51
BALTIMORE (AP) — The series opener between the Seattle Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles was rained out Monday night.

The game was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Tuesday starting at 4:05 p.m.

The teams waited through a rain delay of more than 90 minutes before the opener of the four-game series was postponed.

Seattle was scheduled to start left-hander Justus Sheffield on Monday and fellow southpaw Nick Margevicius on Tuesday.

Right-hander Dean Kremer was Baltimore’s scheduled starter on Monday, while lefty John Means was originally listed as Tuesday’s starter.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-15 09:56 GMT+08:00

