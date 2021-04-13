Alexa
Tulsa hires Arizona State assistant Nelp as women's coach

By Associated Press
2021/04/13 07:40
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa has hired Arizona State assistant Angie Nelp to coach its women’s basketball team.

Tulsa made the announcement on Monday.

Nelp spent four years on the Arizona State staff and was promoted to associate head coach last April. During her tenure, the Sun Devils posted a 76-47 record and advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2019. This past season, Arizona State played in the WNIT.

Nelp also was an assistant at Rice and Mercer, was assistant director of basketball operations at Marquette and spent a season as a graduate assistant coach at Arkansas. The former Angie Gorton was the 1998 Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year for Canadian High School.

Nelp replaces Matilda Mossman, who announced her retirement last month after 10 seasons leading the program.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Updated : 2021-04-15 09:55 GMT+08:00

