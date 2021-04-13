Alexa
White Sox scratch Rodón, Keuchel starts against Indians

By Associated Press
2021/04/13 06:50
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 5, 2021,...
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 5, 2021,...

CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Rodón was scratched by the Chicago White Sox from Monday's start against the Cleveland Indians because of an upset stomach and replaced by Dallas Keuchel.

Rodón was impressive in his first outing, striking out nine while pitching two-hit ball over five innings in a 6-0 victory at Seattle last week. Keuchel was to start Wednesday against the Indians. Instead, he's pitching on four days' rest after going five innings against the Mariners on April 7.

The White Sox had a scheduled off day Friday following their home opener against Kansas City, and their game Saturday was postponed because of rain.

Ace Lucas Giolito starts Tuesday for Chicago, with AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber pitching for Cleveland.

