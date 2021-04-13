Alexa
Man accused of leaving impeachment manager vulgar voicemails

By Associated Press
2021/04/13 04:55
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have charged a man accused of leaving a series of vulgar voicemails at the Pennsylvania district office of U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean as she worked as an impeachment manager in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Stephen M. Cilurso, of Aldan, Pennsylvania, was arraigned last week on a misdemeanor and summary charge of harassment. He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 22.

Montgomery County detectives traced 19 voicemails in February to Cilurso's number, authorities said.

Cilurso left the last voicemail after detectives told him to stop calling Dean, authorities said.

Court papers did not list a lawyer for Cilurso, 68, and he did not respond to a message Monday at his listed telephone number.

In a transcript of the voicemails in court papers, Cilurso used vulgar, graphic and sexually explicit language, repeatedly talked about rape, Dean's role as an impeachment manager, Dean’s granddaughter and the far-right group the Proud Boys, whose members have been charged with conspiracy and accused of working together during the Jan. 6 Capitol siege.

At one point, he says, “God will make you pay.”

In court papers, Detective Vincent Higgins wrote that Cilurso told him that he is a Trump supporter and sometimes he drinks, watches TV and gets angry.

But, he told Higgins, he is not “out to harm anybody.”

Updated : 2021-04-15 09:51 GMT+08:00

