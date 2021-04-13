Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/13 04:27
Stocks ended just below the latest record highs they hit last week as technology companies slipped. The S&P 500 edged down less than 0.1% Monday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave up 0.4%.

Investors are continuing to focus on the economic recovery as well as concerns about inflation and rising bond yields. Big banks will be in focus as several of them report their latest quarterly earnings in the middle of the week. JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo report on Wednesday, while Bank of America and Citigroup report on Thursday.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 0.81 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,127.99.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 55.20 points, or 0.2%, to 33,745.40.

The Nasdaq fell 50.19 points, or 0.4%, to 13,850.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 9.69 points, or 0.4% to 2,233.78.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 371.92 points, or 9.9%.

The Dow is up 3,138.92 points, or 10.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 961.72 points, or 7.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 258.93 points, or 13.1%.

Updated : 2021-04-15 09:50 GMT+08:00

