Sassuolo wins 1-0 at Benevento in Serie A

ROME (AP) — Sassuolo solidified its status in the top half of the Serie A standings with a 1-0 win at relegation-threatened Benevento on Monday.

Benevento defender Federico Barba deflected the ball into his own net just before the break as he was attempting to prevent a cross from Jeremie Boga from reaching Giacomo Raspadori.

Boga then hit the crossbar midway through the second half.

Sassuolo moved up to eighth, two points ahead of Hellas Verona.

Benevento remained 16th, eight points above the drop zone. Filippo Inzaghi's squad has not won at home since December.

