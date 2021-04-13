Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Woodson bolsters Indiana's roster with Pitt transfer

By Associated Press
2021/04/13 04:03
Woodson bolsters Indiana's roster with Pitt transfer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — New Indiana coach Mike Woodson spent most of last week trying to persuade his players to stick around.

On Monday, he added a new name — 6-foot-3 guard Xavier Johnson, a transfer from Pitt who could provide the consistent perimeter scoring threat the Hoosiers have lacked for years. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

“Xavier will be an important addition to our team and should have an immediate impact,” Woodson said in a statement. “He is a high-intensity player who brings tremendous energy on both ends of the floor.

"He has a presence about himself that translates into his ability to provide leadership in a key role. He especially flourishes in transition where he can create for himself and his teammates.”

Johnson averaged 14.2 points, 5.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 18 games last season. In three seasons at Pittsburgh, Johnson scored.13.7 points and had 4.9 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals while shooting 40.2% from the field and 33.6% on 3-pointers.

He also broke the school's 34-year-old freshman scoring record by surpassing Charles Smith with 512 points.

He originally signed with Nebraska.

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-04-15 09:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA