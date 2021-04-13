Alexa
Nuance, Luminex rise; United Airlines, Ingersoll Rand fall

By Associated Press
2021/04/13 04:20
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Nuance Communications Inc., up $7.27 to $52.85.

Microsoft is buying the speech recognition company in a deal worth about $16 billion.

Luminex Corp., up $4.08 to $37.03.

The maker of COVID-19 tests is being bought by Italy's DiaSorin for $1.8 billion.

Ingersoll Rand Inc., down 43 cents to $50.15. The industrial technology company is selling its specialty vehicle unit to Platinum Equity for $1.68 billion.

Cadence Bancorp, up $91 cents to $22.39.

BancorpSouth is buying the regional bank in an all-stock deal valued at $6 billion.

Signet Jewelers Limited, up $4.84 to $65.92.

The jewelry retailer raised its revenue forecast and said it has mitigated inventory delays.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $2.27 to $56.16

The airline gave investors a disappointing revenue update for the first quarter.

ConocoPhillips, down 37 cents to $50.86.

Energy company stocks slipped as oil prices gave up an early gain and moderated.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., up 89 cents to $535.45.

The electronic trading platform completed its buyout of Jersey City, New Jersey-based MuniBrokers for an undisclosed amount.

Updated : 2021-04-15 09:48 GMT+08:00

