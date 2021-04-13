Alexa
Dorka Juhasz announces transfer from Ohio State to UConn

By Associated Press
2021/04/13 03:40
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn has added another post player to its roster with Dorka Juhasz announcing she is transferring to the Huskies from Ohio State.

The 6-foot-4 native of Hungary averaged 14.6 points and 11.1 rebounds this past season for the Buckeyes before entering the transfer portal earlier this month.

The All-Big Ten forward made her decision public Monday on social media.

Juhasz will enter UConn as a graduate student with two years of eligibility.

She will join a crowded frontcourt that includes Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Aaliyah Edwards, Aubrey Griffin, Piath Gabriel and 6-5 recruit Amari DeBerry.

The Huskies went 28-2 this past season with a 13th consecutive trip to the Final Four and will be looking for a record 12th national championship.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-04-15 09:47 GMT+08:00

