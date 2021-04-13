New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|130.00
|Up
|.85
|May
|127.00
|129.10
|125.75
|128.10
|Up
|.85
|Jul
|131.80
|Up
|.80
|Jul
|128.75
|131.05
|127.60
|130.00
|Up
|.85
|Sep
|130.50
|132.80
|129.50
|131.80
|Up
|.80
|Dec
|133.40
|135.10
|131.90
|134.15
|Up
|.75
|Mar
|134.90
|137.05
|134.00
|136.05
|Up
|.70
|May
|135.75
|137.85
|135.05
|136.95
|Up
|.65
|Jul
|136.20
|138.30
|135.75
|137.40
|Up
|.65
|Sep
|136.45
|138.45
|136.40
|137.70
|Up
|.65
|Dec
|136.90
|138.90
|136.90
|138.15
|Up
|.60
|Mar
|139.70
|139.70
|139.00
|139.00
|Up
|.60
|May
|139.75
|Up
|.60
|Jul
|140.45
|Up
|.60
|Sep
|141.00
|Up
|.60
|Dec
|142.60
|142.60
|141.95
|141.95
|Up
|.60
|Mar
|142.10
|Up
|.60