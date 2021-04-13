Alexa
BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/04/13 03:19
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 130.00 Up .85
May 127.00 129.10 125.75 128.10 Up .85
Jul 131.80 Up .80
Jul 128.75 131.05 127.60 130.00 Up .85
Sep 130.50 132.80 129.50 131.80 Up .80
Dec 133.40 135.10 131.90 134.15 Up .75
Mar 134.90 137.05 134.00 136.05 Up .70
May 135.75 137.85 135.05 136.95 Up .65
Jul 136.20 138.30 135.75 137.40 Up .65
Sep 136.45 138.45 136.40 137.70 Up .65
Dec 136.90 138.90 136.90 138.15 Up .60
Mar 139.70 139.70 139.00 139.00 Up .60
May 139.75 Up .60
Jul 140.45 Up .60
Sep 141.00 Up .60
Dec 142.60 142.60 141.95 141.95 Up .60
Mar 142.10 Up .60

Updated : 2021-04-15 09:46 GMT+08:00

