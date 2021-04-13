Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/04/13 03:01
LPGA Tour Statistics

Through April 11

Scoring

1, Sei Young Kim, 68.686. 2, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.703. 3, Inbee Park, 70.067. 4, Danielle Kang, 70.082. 5, Nasa Hataoka, 70.106. 6, Lydia Ko, 70.255. 7, Nelly Korda, 70.268. 8, Lexi Thompson, 70.512. 9, Carlota Ciganda, 70.581. 10, Moriya Jutanugarn, 70.620.

Driving Distance

1, Bianca Pagdanganan, 283.071. 2, Anne van Dam, 282.173. 3, Maria Fassi, 280.610. 4, Nelly Korda, 271.963. 5, Lexi Thompson, 270.200. 6, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 269.897. 7, Jessica Korda, 269.489. 8, Brooke M. Henderson, 266.784. 9, Linnea Strom, 266.539. 10, Alana Uriell, 265.538.

Greens in Regulation

1, Sei Young Kim, 77.60%. 2, Brooke M. Henderson, 77.30%. 3, Carlota Ciganda, 73.90%. 4, Nelly Korda, 73.60%. 5, Lexi Thompson, 73.10%. 6, Danielle Kang, 72.20%. 7, Moriya Jutanugarn, 72.10%. 8, Ally Ewing, 71.90%. 9, Mina Harigae, 71.60%. 10, Esther Henseleit, 71.50%.

Putts per GIR

1, Sei Young Kim, 1.734. 2, Inbee Park, 1.758. 3 (tie), Danielle Kang and Lydia Ko, 1.768. 5, Madelene Sagstrom, 1.771. 6, Jennifer Song, 1.774. 7, Dottie Ardina, 1.776. 8, Su Oh, 1.780. 9, Leona Maguire, 1.784. 10, Nasa Hataoka, 1.785.

Birdies

1, Nelly Korda, 90. 2, Lexi Thompson, 83. 3, Brooke M. Henderson, 78. 4, Danielle Kang, 75. 5, Jessica Korda, 74. 6, Ally Ewing, 70. 7, Gaby Lopez, 69. 8 (tie), Stacy Lewis and Sophia Popov, 68. 10, Lydia Ko, 66.

Eagles

1, Maria Fassi, 8. 2, Anne van Dam, 7. 3, Perrine Delacour, 6. 4, 9 tied with 5.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Minjee Lee, 69.14%. 2, Klara Spilkova, 68.89%. 3, Lydia Ko, 68.25%. 4, Hannah Green, 65.79%. 5, Brittany Lang, 65.57%. 6, Sei Young Kim, 61.29%. 7, Dottie Ardina, 60.47%. 8, 3 tied with 60.00%.

Rounds Under Par

1, Sei Young Kim, 71.43%. 2, Brooke M. Henderson, 62.16%. 3, Marina Alex, 61.54%. 4, Danielle Kang, 61.22%. 5, Minjee Lee, 59.02%. 6, Nelly Korda, 58.54%. 7, Carlota Ciganda, 58.14%. 8, Inbee Park, 57.78%. 9, Nasa Hataoka, 57.45%. 10, Lydia Ko, 55.32%.

Updated : 2021-04-15 09:45 GMT+08:00

