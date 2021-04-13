Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

West Brom boosts unlikely EPL survival bid with another win

By Associated Press
2021/04/13 03:01
West Bromwich Albion's Callum Robinson celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during an English Premier League soccer match between West Bromw...
West Bromwich Albion's Matheus Pereira, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during an English Premier League soccer match between W...
West Bromwich Albion's manager Sam Allardyce watches the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Southampton at The Hawth...
Southampton players react after conceding the 3rd goal during an English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Southampton at T...

West Bromwich Albion's Callum Robinson celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during an English Premier League soccer match between West Bromw...

West Bromwich Albion's Matheus Pereira, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during an English Premier League soccer match between W...

West Bromwich Albion's manager Sam Allardyce watches the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Southampton at The Hawth...

Southampton players react after conceding the 3rd goal during an English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Southampton at T...

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — West Bromwich Albion beat Southampton 3-0 on Monday for a second straight big win in its unlikely bid to escape relegation from the Premier League.

Matheus Pereira converted a 32nd-minute penalty, which he earned himself for getting tripped by Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster, for the opening goal and Matt Phillips doubled the lead three minutes later with a close-range finish at the far post.

Callum Robinson ran onto a pass through the middle of Southampton’s defense to shoot home left-footed for the third goal in the 69th as West Brom followed up its surprising 5-2 victory at Chelsea last weekend.

Sam Allardyce’s team might have left its survival bid too late, though.

Eight points separate West Brom, which is in next-to-last place, and Newcastle, the team occupying the spot above the relegation zone. Both have seven games left to play.

Southampton, which had a penalty from James Ward-Prowse saved by Sam Johnstone in second-half stoppage time, remained 10 points clear of the bottom three so its top-flight status is probably already secure for another season. But it was a worrying result and performance ahead of the team's FA Cup semifinal against Leicester on Sunday.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side has conceded 12 goals in its last four league games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-15 09:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA