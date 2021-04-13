BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2401
|Up
|14
|May
|2350
|2386
|2336
|2367
|Up
|13
|Jul
|2410
|Up
|8
|Jul
|2387
|2419
|2373
|2401
|Up
|14
|Sep
|2399
|2428
|2385
|2410
|Up
|8
|Dec
|2408
|2430
|2393
|2414
|Up
|4
|Mar
|2412
|2419
|2391
|2411
|Up
|4
|May
|2406
|2413
|2391
|2410
|Up
|5
|Jul
|2402
|2415
|2393
|2411
|Up
|4
|Sep
|2401
|2417
|2401
|2414
|Up
|5
|Dec
|2419
|2420
|2416
|2416
|Up
|5
|Mar
|2416
|Up
|5