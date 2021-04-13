Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/04/13 03:18
New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Apr 402.75 403.70 402.00 403.00 Down 2.05
May 404.60 405.90 398.80 401.85 Down 2.15
Jun 405.70 406.20 399.65 402.25 Down 2.20
Jul 405.20 406.45 399.50 402.55 Down 2.05
Aug 400.50 403.10 400.50 402.70 Down 2.00
Sep 405.00 405.00 400.00 402.85 Down 1.95
Oct 403.30 403.30 402.70 403.00 Down 1.85
Nov 403.95 403.95 402.85 402.85 Down 1.80
Dec 403.70 403.70 400.00 402.55 Down 1.80
Jan 400.00 402.35 400.00 402.35 Down 1.75
Feb 402.10 Down 1.70
Mar 400.00 401.75 399.00 401.75 Down 1.60
Apr 399.00 401.30 399.00 401.30 Down 1.65
May 400.05 401.00 398.55 400.95 Down 1.55
Jun 399.00 401.00 399.00 400.55 Down 1.50
Jul 399.00 400.00 397.90 400.00 Down 1.45
Aug 399.00 399.55 399.00 399.55 Down 1.45
Sep 399.00 399.00 398.95 398.95 Down 1.40
Oct 398.80 398.80 398.55 398.55 Down 1.40
Nov 398.80 398.80 398.05 398.05 Down 1.40
Dec 397.35 Down 1.40
Jan 397.25 Down 1.40
Feb 396.80 Down 1.40
Mar 396.10 Down 1.40
May 395.60 Down 1.40
Jul 394.95 Down 1.40
Sep 394.10 Down 1.40
Dec 392.90 Down 1.40
Mar 392.20 Down 1.40
May 392.05 Down 1.40
Jul 392.10 Down 1.40
Sep 392.25 Down 1.40
Dec 392.40 Down 1.40
Mar 392.45 Down 1.40
May 392.50 Down 1.40
Jul 392.55 Down 1.40
Sep 392.60 Down 1.40
Dec 393.00 Down 1.40
Mar 392.75 Down 1.40
May 392.50 Down 1.40

Updated : 2021-04-15 09:44 GMT+08:00

