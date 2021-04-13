New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Apr
|402.75
|403.70
|402.00
|403.00 Down 2.05
|May
|404.60
|405.90
|398.80
|401.85 Down 2.15
|Jun
|405.70
|406.20
|399.65
|402.25 Down 2.20
|Jul
|405.20
|406.45
|399.50
|402.55 Down 2.05
|Aug
|400.50
|403.10
|400.50
|402.70 Down 2.00
|Sep
|405.00
|405.00
|400.00
|402.85 Down 1.95
|Oct
|403.30
|403.30
|402.70
|403.00 Down 1.85
|Nov
|403.95
|403.95
|402.85
|402.85 Down 1.80
|Dec
|403.70
|403.70
|400.00
|402.55 Down 1.80
|Jan
|400.00
|402.35
|400.00
|402.35 Down 1.75
|Feb
|402.10 Down 1.70
|Mar
|400.00
|401.75
|399.00
|401.75 Down 1.60
|Apr
|399.00
|401.30
|399.00
|401.30 Down 1.65
|May
|400.05
|401.00
|398.55
|400.95 Down 1.55
|Jun
|399.00
|401.00
|399.00
|400.55 Down 1.50
|Jul
|399.00
|400.00
|397.90
|400.00 Down 1.45
|Aug
|399.00
|399.55
|399.00
|399.55 Down 1.45
|Sep
|399.00
|399.00
|398.95
|398.95 Down 1.40
|Oct
|398.80
|398.80
|398.55
|398.55 Down 1.40
|Nov
|398.80
|398.80
|398.05
|398.05 Down 1.40
|Dec
|397.35 Down 1.40
|Jan
|397.25 Down 1.40
|Feb
|396.80 Down 1.40
|Mar
|396.10 Down 1.40
|May
|395.60 Down 1.40
|Jul
|394.95 Down 1.40
|Sep
|394.10 Down 1.40
|Dec
|392.90 Down 1.40
|Mar
|392.20 Down 1.40
|May
|392.05 Down 1.40
|Jul
|392.10 Down 1.40
|Sep
|392.25 Down 1.40
|Dec
|392.40 Down 1.40
|Mar
|392.45 Down 1.40
|May
|392.50 Down 1.40
|Jul
|392.55 Down 1.40
|Sep
|392.60 Down 1.40
|Dec
|393.00 Down 1.40
|Mar
|392.75 Down 1.40
|May
|392.50 Down 1.40