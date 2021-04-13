Alexa
Major League Baseball Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/04/13 02:33
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .536; Buxton, Minnesota, .481; Martinez, Boston, .472; Mullins, Baltimore, .459; Cruz, Minnesota, .444; Trout, Los Angeles, .414; Merrifield, Kansas City, .393; Walsh, Los Angeles, .385; Vázquez, Boston, .382; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .379.

RUNS_Altuve, Houston, 11; Canha, Oakland, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Cruz, Minnesota, 9; Eaton, Chicago, 9; Verdugo, Boston, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; Vázquez, Boston, 8; 6 tied at 7.

RBI_Martinez, Boston, 16; N.Lowe, Texas, 14; Tucker, Houston, 11; Cruz, Minnesota, 10; Merrifield, Kansas City, 10; Devers, Boston, 10; Walsh, Los Angeles, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Franco, Baltimore, 9; J.Abreu, Chicago, 9.

HITS_Martinez, Boston, 17; Mullins, Baltimore, 17; Mercedes, Chicago, 15; Altuve, Houston, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 13; Vázquez, Boston, 13; Bogaerts, Boston, 12; Correa, Houston, 12; Cruz, Minnesota, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12.

DOUBLES_Martinez, Boston, 7; Mullins, Baltimore, 5; Alvarez, Houston, 4; Brantley, Houston, 4; Buxton, Minnesota, 4; Kepler, Minnesota, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4; 15 tied at 3.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; Baddoo, Detroit, 1; Brantley, Houston, 1; Canha, Oakland, 1; W.Castro, Detroit, 1; Isbel, Kansas City, 1; Kepler, Minnesota, 1; Laureano, Oakland, 1; Margot, Tampa Bay, 1; McKenna, Baltimore, 1; Walsh, Los Angeles, 1; El.White, Texas, 1.

HOME RUNS_Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Martinez, Boston, 5; Ramos, Detroit, 4; Cruz, Minnesota, 4; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 4; Devers, Boston, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4; 7 tied at 3.

STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 5; 13 tied at 2.

PITCHING_Civale, Cleveland, 2-0; Matz, Toronto, 2-0; Berríos, Minnesota, 2-0; Pivetta, Boston, 2-0; J.Guerra, Los Angeles, 2-0; Petit, Oakland, 2-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 2-0; 12 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Junis, Kansas City, 0.00; Lynn, Chicago, 0.00; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 0.75; Means, Baltimore, 0.77; Greinke, Houston, 1.39; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.39; Cole, New York, 1.46; Eovaldi, Boston, 1.46; Matz, Toronto, 1.46; Berríos, Minnesota, 1.54.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 24; Cole, New York, 21; Berríos, Minnesota, 20; Giolito, Chicago, 18; Lynn, Chicago, 17; Bundy, Los Angeles, 16; Kikuchi, Seattle, 16; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 15; Luzardo, Oakland, 14; Heaney, Los Angeles, 13; Matz, Toronto, 13; McCullers Jr., Houston, 13.

Updated : 2021-04-15 09:44 GMT+08:00

