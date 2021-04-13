Alexa
Pedro Neto out for season, set to miss Euros for Portugal

By Associated Press
2021/04/13 01:31
Fulham's Antonee Robinson, left, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between...
Fulham's Antonee Robinson, left, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between...

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton forward Pedro Neto will miss the rest of the Premier League season and likely the European Championship for Portugal because of a knee injury.

Neto sustained a “significant injury” to his knee cap against Fulham on Friday, Wolves said Monday, and requires an operation.

“Unfortunately, he is not expected to return to play until next season,” Wolves said.

Neto has been one of Wolves' best players this season in his first year as a first-team regular and has established himself in Portugal's squad.

He was expected to be included in the squad for Portugal's title defense.

Updated : 2021-04-15 09:42 GMT+08:00

