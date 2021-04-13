Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bulgarian Muslims hold circumcision festival despite virus

By JORDAN SIMEONOV , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/13 01:16
Ismail Atipov holds his son as they take part in a mass circumcision ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Despite the...
Ismail Atipov holds his son as they take part in a mass circumcision ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Despite the...
Imams lead the procession during circumcision ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Despite the dangers associated wit...
A father holds his son as they take part in a mass circumcision ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Despite the dan...
Families prepare to take part in a mass circumcision ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Despite the dangers associa...
Imams lead the procession during mass circumcision ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Despite the dangers associate...
Bulgarian muslims walk in a procession during mass circumcision ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Despite the dang...
Bulgarian muslims walk in a procession during mass circumcision ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Despite the dang...
Bulgarian muslims take part in a procession during mass circumcision ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Despite the...
Bulgarian muslims use their mobile phones to make photos during mass circumcision ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 11, 2021...
Bulgarian muslims walk in a procession during circumcision ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Despite the dangers a...
Parent holds his child as they take part in a mass circumcision ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Despite the dang...
A woman walks her goats in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Despite the dangers associated with COVID-19 and government calls...
General view from the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Despite the dangers associated with COVID-19 and government calls to avoid...

Ismail Atipov holds his son as they take part in a mass circumcision ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Despite the...

Ismail Atipov holds his son as they take part in a mass circumcision ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Despite the...

Imams lead the procession during circumcision ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Despite the dangers associated wit...

A father holds his son as they take part in a mass circumcision ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Despite the dan...

Families prepare to take part in a mass circumcision ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Despite the dangers associa...

Imams lead the procession during mass circumcision ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Despite the dangers associate...

Bulgarian muslims walk in a procession during mass circumcision ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Despite the dang...

Bulgarian muslims walk in a procession during mass circumcision ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Despite the dang...

Bulgarian muslims take part in a procession during mass circumcision ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Despite the...

Bulgarian muslims use their mobile phones to make photos during mass circumcision ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 11, 2021...

Bulgarian muslims walk in a procession during circumcision ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Despite the dangers a...

Parent holds his child as they take part in a mass circumcision ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Despite the dang...

A woman walks her goats in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Despite the dangers associated with COVID-19 and government calls...

General view from the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Despite the dangers associated with COVID-19 and government calls to avoid...

RIBNOVO, Bulgaria (AP) — On the eve of the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims from the southwestern corner of Bulgaria flocked to the sleepy mountain village of Ribnovo for a four-day festival of feasting, music and mass circumcisions.

This year’s event in Ribnovo, a mountain village 130 kilometers (80 miles) south of the capital, Sofia, was overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic. Since most of the festivities, however, took place outdoors, the community decided to keep their tradition alive and maintain the circumcision ceremony, which is considered by Muslims a religious duty and essential part of a man’s identity.

The group ritual is held here every four or five years, depending on demand and because most people in the region are poor and can rarely spare money for an individual celebration.

A lack of jobs has forced many to look for better fortunes abroad, but due to the pandemic some have returned home.

Ismail Atipov, 31, who has been living and working for the last 10 years in the Spanish city of Pamplona, decided to come home and throw a festival this year for his newborn son.

“When my wife was pregnant, I vowed to organize this event if my baby was a boy. He was born and here I am,” he said.

Little Ismail was one of 80 baby boys circumcised Sunday during this year’s festival.

The ceremony followed three days of preparations. People filled the streets to greet a procession that precedes the circumcision of the boys.

Proud fathers paraded the babies on horses that were bedecked in flowers through the village. Among those looking on were elderly women in traditional clothing and head scarves.

The afternoon was reserved for oil wrestling and running competitions.

Ribnovo’s 3,500 inhabitants belong to the Pomak minority, whose Christian ancestors converted to Islam during the five centuries of Ottoman rule. Nearly one-fifth of Bulgaria’s 1 million Muslims are Pomaks.

Many older villagers still recall repression against the Muslim minority during Bulgaria's Communist regime, including the forceful changing of Muslim names and bans on circumcision.

Updated : 2021-04-15 09:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA