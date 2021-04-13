Alexa
Premier League kickoff moved due to Prince Philip's funeral

By Associated Press
2021/04/13 00:03
West Ham United and Leicester City players observe a two minute's silence in memory of the Prince Philip, following the announcement of his death at t...

LONDON (AP) — More sports events are being moved to avoid clashing with Prince Philip's funeral, with a Premier League match between Wolverhampton and Sheffield United pushed to Saturday evening.

The match will now start at 8:15 p.m. local time (1915 GMT) rather than 3 p.m. when Philip’s funeral service is due to start at Windsor Castle.

Saturday's other Premier League game, between Newcastle and West Ham, will kick off at 12:30 p.m. as planned.

The English Football League and Premiership Rugby are also moving start times.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said all nine county championship matches will pause for an hour and 20 minutes during the royal ceremonial funeral at St. George’s Chapel.

Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband of 73 years who was also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, died Friday at 99.

