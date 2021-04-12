Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Former Italy captain Cuttitta dies at 54 from coronavirus

By Associated Press
2021/04/12 23:37
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov, 8, 1997 file photo, Italy's Massimo Cuttitta, left, is challenged by a South Africa's player during a rugby union test m...

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov, 8, 1997 file photo, Italy's Massimo Cuttitta, left, is challenged by a South Africa's player during a rugby union test m...

ROME (AP) — Massimo Cuttitta, a former captain of Italy’s rugby team, has died after contracting the coronavirus. He was 54.

Cuttitta had recently been hospitalized in Rome with COVID-19 and died Sunday following complications from the virus, the Six Nations said.

Cuttitta played on the Italy side that stunningly beat Scotland in its first-ever Six Nations game in 2000. He was the Azzurri captain 22 times in 69 appearances and went on to become a scrum coach for Scotland.

Born in Italy, Cuttitta and his twin brother Marcello Cuttitta — who also played for the national team — grew up in South Africa.

Marco Bollesan, another former Italy captain who then coached the Azzurri, also died Sunday. He was 79. The Italian Rugby Federation said Bollesan had been ill and died of natural causes.

___

More AP sports coverage from Europe: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-europe and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-15 09:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA