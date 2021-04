Monday At Monte Carlo Country Club Monte Carlo, Monaco Purse: €2,082,960 Surface: Red clay MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Monday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 64

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

John Millman, Australia, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-3, 6-3.