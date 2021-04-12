Alexa
William, Harry remember Prince Philip's wit, service to UK

By DANICA KIRKA and JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press
2021/04/12 22:22
In this undated handout photo provided by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Philip sits with his great-grandson Prince George in Eng...
A plaque at the base of a tree planted by Prince Philip in 1958 at Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, Devon, where the he first met the Queen...
A plaque at the base of a tree planted by Prince Philip in 1999 at Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, Devon, where the he first met the Queen...
Artist Kaya Mar holds a portrait he has painted of the Duke of Edinburgh outside Buckingham Palace, London, Monday, April 12, 2021. Britain's Prince P...
The 'Captain's Garden' at Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, Devon, which is the garden the Duke of Edinburgh first met the Queen whilst trai...
Curator Britannia Museum Royal Naval College, Dr Jane Harrold stands in the 'Captain's Garden' at Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, Devon, e...
A general view of Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, Devon, where the Duke of Edinburgh first met the Queen whilst training as a young naval ...
A general view of Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, Devon, where the Duke of Edinburgh first met the Queen whilst training as a young naval ...
A man carries flowers outside Buckingham Palace, London, Monday, April 12, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Qu...
Artist Kaya Mar holds a portrait he has painted of the Duke of Edinburgh outside Buckingham Palace, London, Monday, April 12, 2021. Britain's Prince P...
First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Tony Radakin at Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, Devon, where the Duke of Edinburgh fi...

LONDON (AP) — Princes William and Harry issued separate statements Monday paying tribute to their grandfather, Prince Philip, who died last week at 99.

William, who is second in line to the throne, pledged “to get on with the job’’ of serving Queen Elizabeth II as he and his brother became the latest members of the Royal Family to honor Philip's service to the nation and the monarch.

“My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation,’’ William said in a statement posted on Twitter. “Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.″

William and his wife released a picture of Philip with his great-grandson, Prince George, their oldest child.

Prince Harry's office also issued a statement, describing Philip as a man who was “authentically himself.''

“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke,'' Harry said. “But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end.''

The comments came as Britain's House of Commons, which was recalled early from its Easter recess, began offering tributes to Prince Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Philip was “shaped and protected the monarchy through all the vicissitudes” of the past last seven decades.

“He gives us all a model of selflessness and of putting others before ourselves,'' Johnson said. “He made this country a better place.”

