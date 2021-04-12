All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Washington 42 27 11 4 58 146 126 13-5-2 14-6-2 6-4-0 N.Y. Islanders 42 27 11 4 58 125 98 18-2-2 9-9-2 7-3-0 Pittsburgh 42 27 13 2 56 146 118 16-3-1 11-10-1 8-2-0 Boston 39 21 12 6 48 109 104 10-6-3 11-6-3 5-4-1 N.Y. Rangers 41 19 16 6 44 133 112 9-7-3 10-9-3 5-3-2 Philadelphia 41 19 16 6 44 122 148 9-9-3 10-7-3 4-4-2 New Jersey 40 14 20 6 34 103 132 4-15-3 10-5-3 2-6-2 Buffalo 41 10 25 6 26 98 144 4-13-4 6-12-2 4-4-2

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Carolina 40 27 9 4 58 132 99 14-2-4 13-7-0 7-2-1 Tampa Bay 41 28 11 2 58 141 101 15-4-0 13-7-2 5-5-0 Florida 42 26 12 4 56 133 115 14-4-3 12-8-1 6-4-0 Nashville 43 23 19 1 47 112 121 12-9-0 11-10-1 8-2-0 Chicago 42 19 18 5 43 118 132 11-8-2 8-10-3 5-5-0 Dallas 40 15 14 11 41 111 104 8-6-7 7-8-4 4-3-3 Columbus 43 15 20 8 38 109 141 8-8-6 7-12-2 2-7-1 Detroit 43 14 23 6 34 96 139 9-9-4 5-14-2 4-4-2

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Colorado 41 28 9 4 60 146 96 17-4-2 11-5-2 8-1-1 Vegas 40 27 11 2 56 128 92 16-4-2 11-7-0 5-4-1 Minnesota 40 24 13 3 51 119 109 14-4-0 10-9-3 5-3-2 St. Louis 41 19 16 6 44 119 128 7-9-4 12-7-2 3-6-1 Arizona 42 19 18 5 43 114 130 10-8-3 9-10-2 6-4-0 San Jose 40 18 18 4 40 113 133 8-8-2 10-10-2 6-4-0 Los Angeles 40 16 18 6 38 110 117 7-7-4 9-11-2 3-7-0 Anaheim 42 12 23 7 31 93 137 5-14-4 7-9-3 3-6-1

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Toronto 41 28 10 3 59 139 105 14-6-2 14-4-1 9-0-1 Winnipeg 41 25 13 3 53 134 109 11-6-2 14-7-1 7-2-1 Edmonton 42 25 15 2 52 134 120 13-8-0 12-7-2 6-2-2 Montreal 38 17 12 9 43 118 108 8-8-2 9-4-7 4-4-2 Calgary 41 17 21 3 37 108 124 10-9-1 7-12-2 2-8-0 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 9-9-2 7-9-1 6-3-1 Ottawa 42 13 25 4 30 112 159 8-9-4 5-16-0 3-5-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 5, Philadelphia 3

Vegas 1, Arizona 0

N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Pittsburgh 5, New Jersey 2

Washington 8, Boston 1

Nashville 3, Dallas 2, SO

Colorado 4, Anaheim 1

Monday's Games

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, ppd

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.