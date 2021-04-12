Alexa
ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/12 22:06
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 47 31 14 0 2 64 167 125
Indy 46 27 15 4 0 58 138 129
South Carolina 44 20 13 7 4 51 127 136
Orlando 45 24 17 3 1 52 133 135
Greenville 48 21 15 9 3 54 139 148
Jacksonville 43 19 18 3 3 44 114 126
Wheeling 43 14 23 5 1 34 128 150
Western Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 44 28 13 2 1 59 149 123
Wichita 47 29 13 4 1 63 138 119
Fort Wayne 27 16 7 3 1 36 90 72
Utah 46 20 16 4 6 50 131 149
Rapid City 47 22 21 3 1 48 139 152
Tulsa 48 21 21 4 2 48 107 130
Kansas City 47 19 20 6 2 46 129 135

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Jacksonville 3, Florida 1

Allen 4, Kansas City 3

Greenville 5, Orlando 0

Fort Wayne 2, Indy 1

Rapid City 3, Tulsa 2

Utah 2, Wichita 1

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-15 09:36 GMT+08:00

