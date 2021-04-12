THROUGH APRIL 11
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|7
|366
|9
|1.48
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Carolina
|15
|908
|30
|1.98
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|32
|1923
|64
|2.00
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|33
|1948
|65
|2.00
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|18
|1082
|37
|2.05
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|28
|1661
|58
|2.10
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|15
|886
|32
|2.17
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|24
|1327
|48
|2.17
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|28
|1656
|61
|2.21
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|20
|1101
|42
|2.29
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|23
|1324
|51
|2.31
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|11
|668
|26
|2.34
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|17
|973
|39
|2.40
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|15
|873
|35
|2.41
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|18
|1046
|42
|2.41
|Michael Hutchinson
|Toronto
|8
|421
|17
|2.42
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|17
|1010
|41
|2.44
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|33
|1960
|80
|2.45
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|22
|1295
|53
|2.46
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|23
|1291
|53
|2.46
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|32
|1923
|25
|6
|1
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|33
|1948
|24
|8
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|33
|1960
|20
|10
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|28
|1661
|18
|10
|0
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|29
|1663
|17
|7
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|28
|1560
|17
|8
|2
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|28
|1656
|16
|8
|3
|Kevin Lankinen
|Chicago
|30
|1812
|15
|11
|4
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|27
|1505
|15
|9
|2
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|24
|1453
|15
|7
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|24
|1327
|14
|7
|0
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|22
|1263
|14
|4
|2
|James Reimer
|Carolina
|19
|1149
|14
|4
|1
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|29
|1670
|13
|14
|2
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|23
|1360
|13
|8
|2
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|30
|1722
|12
|11
|5
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|25
|1494
|12
|12
|1
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|23
|1398
|12
|6
|5
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|22
|1295
|12
|6
|3
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|19
|1113
|12
|7
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|7
|366
|9
|149
|.943
|4
|1
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|32
|1923
|64
|873
|.932
|25
|6
|1
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|18
|1082
|37
|493
|.930
|11
|5
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|24
|1327
|48
|631
|.929
|14
|7
|0
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Carolina
|15
|908
|30
|387
|.928
|9
|4
|2
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|28
|1661
|58
|715
|.925
|18
|10
|0
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|22
|1295
|53
|629
|.922
|12
|6
|3
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|28
|1656
|61
|717
|.922
|16
|8
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|33
|1960
|80
|934
|.921
|20
|10
|3
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|22
|1298
|57
|662
|.921
|7
|10
|4
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|23
|1291
|53
|613
|.920
|10
|9
|3
|Michael Hutchinson
|Toronto
|8
|421
|17
|194
|.919
|4
|2
|1
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|33
|1948
|65
|738
|.919
|24
|8
|1
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|22
|1263
|52
|586
|.918
|14
|4
|2
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|25
|1494
|69
|767
|.917
|12
|12
|1
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|19
|1112
|49
|539
|.917
|9
|6
|3
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|20
|1101
|42
|461
|.917
|6
|5
|6
|Kevin Lankinen
|Chicago
|30
|1812
|84
|907
|.915
|15
|11
|4
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|15
|886
|32
|345
|.915
|11
|3
|1
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|18
|1046
|42
|446
|.914
|7
|7
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|33
|1948
|5
|24
|8
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|28
|1661
|5
|18
|10
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|32
|1923
|4
|25
|6
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|28
|1656
|4
|16
|8
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|29
|1670
|3
|13
|14
|2
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|28
|1613
|3
|8
|14
|6
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|23
|1324
|3
|9
|9
|5
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Carolina
|15
|908
|3
|9
|4
|2
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|7
|366
|3
|4
|1
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|33
|1960
|2
|20
|10
|3
|Kevin Lankinen
|Chicago
|30
|1812
|2
|15
|11
|4
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|24
|1327
|2
|14
|7
|0
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|22
|1295
|2
|12
|6
|3
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|22
|1263
|2
|14
|4
|2
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|19
|1113
|2
|12
|7
|0
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|18
|1082
|2
|11
|5
|2
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|21
|1065
|2
|11
|5
|1
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|18
|1043
|2
|8
|8
|2
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|17
|1010
|2
|9
|5
|3
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|17
|973
|2
|10
|5
|0
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|15
|886
|2
|11
|3
|1
|Alexandar Georgiev
|N.Y. Rangers
|15
|737
|2
|6
|5
|2
|Scott Wedgewood
|New Jersey
|12
|722
|2
|3
|6
|3
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|11
|669
|2
|11
|0
|0