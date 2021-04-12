All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|42
|27
|11
|4
|58
|146
|126
|N.Y. Islanders
|42
|27
|11
|4
|58
|125
|98
|Pittsburgh
|42
|27
|13
|2
|56
|146
|118
|Boston
|39
|21
|12
|6
|48
|109
|104
|N.Y. Rangers
|41
|19
|16
|6
|44
|133
|112
|Philadelphia
|41
|19
|16
|6
|44
|122
|148
|New Jersey
|40
|14
|20
|6
|34
|103
|132
|Buffalo
|41
|10
|25
|6
|26
|98
|144
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|40
|27
|9
|4
|58
|132
|99
|Tampa Bay
|41
|28
|11
|2
|58
|141
|101
|Florida
|42
|26
|12
|4
|56
|133
|115
|Nashville
|43
|23
|19
|1
|47
|112
|121
|Chicago
|42
|19
|18
|5
|43
|118
|132
|Dallas
|40
|15
|14
|11
|41
|111
|104
|Columbus
|43
|15
|20
|8
|38
|109
|141
|Detroit
|43
|14
|23
|6
|34
|96
|139
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|41
|28
|9
|4
|60
|146
|96
|Vegas
|40
|27
|11
|2
|56
|128
|92
|Minnesota
|40
|24
|13
|3
|51
|119
|109
|St. Louis
|41
|19
|16
|6
|44
|119
|128
|Arizona
|42
|19
|18
|5
|43
|114
|130
|San Jose
|40
|18
|18
|4
|40
|113
|133
|Los Angeles
|40
|16
|18
|6
|38
|110
|117
|Anaheim
|42
|12
|23
|7
|31
|93
|137
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|41
|28
|10
|3
|59
|139
|105
|Winnipeg
|41
|25
|13
|3
|53
|134
|109
|Edmonton
|42
|25
|15
|2
|52
|134
|120
|Montreal
|38
|17
|12
|9
|43
|118
|108
|Calgary
|41
|17
|21
|3
|37
|108
|124
|Vancouver
|37
|16
|18
|3
|35
|100
|120
|Ottawa
|42
|13
|25
|4
|30
|112
|159
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Buffalo 5, Philadelphia 3
Vegas 1, Arizona 0
N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Pittsburgh 5, New Jersey 2
Washington 8, Boston 1
Nashville 3, Dallas 2, SO
Colorado 4, Anaheim 1
Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, ppd
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.