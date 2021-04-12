Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/12 22:00
NHL Glance

All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 42 27 11 4 58 146 126
N.Y. Islanders 42 27 11 4 58 125 98
Pittsburgh 42 27 13 2 56 146 118
Boston 39 21 12 6 48 109 104
N.Y. Rangers 41 19 16 6 44 133 112
Philadelphia 41 19 16 6 44 122 148
New Jersey 40 14 20 6 34 103 132
Buffalo 41 10 25 6 26 98 144
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 40 27 9 4 58 132 99
Tampa Bay 41 28 11 2 58 141 101
Florida 42 26 12 4 56 133 115
Nashville 43 23 19 1 47 112 121
Chicago 42 19 18 5 43 118 132
Dallas 40 15 14 11 41 111 104
Columbus 43 15 20 8 38 109 141
Detroit 43 14 23 6 34 96 139
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 41 28 9 4 60 146 96
Vegas 40 27 11 2 56 128 92
Minnesota 40 24 13 3 51 119 109
St. Louis 41 19 16 6 44 119 128
Arizona 42 19 18 5 43 114 130
San Jose 40 18 18 4 40 113 133
Los Angeles 40 16 18 6 38 110 117
Anaheim 42 12 23 7 31 93 137
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 41 28 10 3 59 139 105
Winnipeg 41 25 13 3 53 134 109
Edmonton 42 25 15 2 52 134 120
Montreal 38 17 12 9 43 118 108
Calgary 41 17 21 3 37 108 124
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120
Ottawa 42 13 25 4 30 112 159

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 5, Philadelphia 3

Vegas 1, Arizona 0

N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Pittsburgh 5, New Jersey 2

Washington 8, Boston 1

Nashville 3, Dallas 2, SO

Colorado 4, Anaheim 1

Monday's Games

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, ppd

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-15 09:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA