American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/12 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 6 3 .667 _
Baltimore 4 5 .444 2
New York 4 5 .444 2
Tampa Bay 4 5 .444 2
Toronto 4 5 .444 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 5 3 .625 _
Kansas City 4 3 .571 ½
Minnesota 5 4 .556 ½
Chicago 4 5 .444
Detroit 3 6 .333
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 6 3 .667 _
Los Angeles 6 3 .667 _
Seattle 5 4 .556 1
Texas 3 6 .333 3
Oakland 3 7 .300

___

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

Boston 14, Baltimore 9

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings

Seattle 8, Minnesota 6

San Diego 2, Texas 0

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

L.A. Angels at Toronto, ppd.

Monday's Games

Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Luzardo 0-1) at Arizona (Kelly 0-2), 3:40 p.m.

Seattle (Margevicius 0-1) at Baltimore (Means 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-0) at Toronto (Ryu 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 1-1) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-15 09:35 GMT+08:00

