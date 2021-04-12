All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|18
|13
|4
|1
|0
|27
|58
|39
|Hartford
|15
|8
|6
|1
|0
|17
|54
|46
|Bridgeport
|15
|3
|11
|1
|0
|7
|30
|57
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|26
|19
|5
|1
|1
|40
|85
|61
|Manitoba
|23
|10
|11
|2
|0
|22
|67
|68
|Toronto
|21
|10
|10
|0
|1
|21
|67
|70
|Stockton
|21
|9
|11
|1
|0
|19
|63
|65
|Belleville
|19
|7
|11
|1
|0
|15
|46
|64
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|20
|15
|4
|0
|1
|31
|86
|54
|Texas
|25
|11
|12
|2
|0
|24
|74
|85
|Iowa
|22
|9
|9
|4
|0
|22
|65
|82
|Cleveland
|15
|9
|5
|1
|0
|19
|58
|42
|Grand Rapids
|16
|8
|6
|2
|0
|18
|51
|46
|Rockford
|20
|7
|12
|1
|0
|15
|58
|77
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|21
|14
|5
|2
|0
|30
|66
|50
|Lehigh Valley
|18
|12
|3
|2
|1
|27
|61
|53
|Syracuse
|17
|10
|6
|1
|0
|21
|63
|49
|Rochester
|17
|8
|6
|2
|1
|19
|55
|65
|WB/Scranton
|20
|7
|8
|3
|2
|19
|57
|69
|Binghamton
|19
|4
|9
|5
|1
|14
|50
|72
|Utica
|11
|6
|4
|0
|1
|13
|37
|38
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Henderson
|24
|18
|6
|0
|0
|36
|80
|55
|San Diego
|29
|17
|12
|0
|0
|34
|97
|92
|Bakersfield
|24
|14
|9
|0
|1
|29
|84
|67
|San Jose
|23
|9
|8
|4
|2
|24
|65
|76
|Colorado
|21
|10
|8
|2
|1
|23
|63
|63
|Ontario
|27
|9
|15
|3
|0
|21
|85
|107
|Tucson
|23
|9
|13
|1
|0
|19
|64
|77
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Hershey 2, WB/Scranton 0
Colorado 4, Texas 1
San Jose 5, Ontario 1
Belleville at Manitoba, 5 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.