NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/04/12 22:09
Through Monday, April 12, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 42 23 46 69 12 16 8 0 8 152 15.1
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 42 22 39 61 23 16 10 1 6 123 17.9
Mitchell Marner Toronto 41 14 38 52 21 16 0 0 2 111 12.6
Patrick Kane Chicago 42 14 38 52 5 14 3 0 2 138 10.1
Auston Matthews Toronto 38 31 21 52 19 10 9 0 9 158 19.6
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 37 16 34 50 23 28 5 0 2 157 10.2
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 41 16 32 48 10 18 4 1 4 124 12.9
Brad Marchand Boston 37 19 29 48 15 36 3 3 3 92 20.7
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 41 23 25 48 21 22 7 0 5 138 16.7
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 41 15 32 47 -2 12 3 0 3 86 17.4
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 42 20 25 45 9 22 5 0 5 108 18.5
Aleksander Barkov Florida 36 17 26 43 12 8 4 1 4 131 13.0
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 40 8 34 42 -2 8 3 0 2 91 8.8
Mark Stone Vegas 39 12 30 42 18 22 2 0 7 67 17.9
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 30 12 30 42 10 2 5 0 0 85 14.1
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 42 13 29 42 0 10 4 0 0 69 18.8
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 42 14 28 42 -5 24 4 0 1 89 15.7
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 41 17 24 41 16 7 5 0 5 126 13.5
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 39 16 24 40 12 24 8 0 7 111 14.4
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 38 21 19 40 10 8 7 0 5 119 17.6

Updated : 2021-04-15 09:35 GMT+08:00

