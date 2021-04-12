All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|_
|6-3
|W-6
|3-3
|3-0
|Baltimore
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|1
|4-5
|L-3
|0-3
|4-2
|New York
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|1
|4-5
|W-1
|3-3
|1-2
|Tampa Bay
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|1
|4-5
|L-1
|2-1
|2-4
|Toronto
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|1
|4-5
|W-1
|1-2
|3-3
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|5
|3
|.625
|_
|_
|5-3
|W-4
|4-1
|1-2
|Kansas City
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|_
|4-3
|W-1
|2-1
|2-2
|Minnesota
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|_
|5-4
|L-2
|1-2
|4-2
|Chicago
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
|1
|4-5
|L-1
|1-1
|3-4
|Detroit
|3
|6
|.333
|2½
|2
|3-6
|L-4
|3-3
|0-3
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|_
|6-3
|L-2
|1-2
|5-1
|Los Angeles
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|_
|6-3
|L-1
|4-2
|2-1
|Seattle
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|_
|5-4
|W-2
|3-3
|2-1
|Texas
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|2
|3-6
|L-3
|2-4
|1-2
|Oakland
|3
|7
|.300
|3½
|2½
|3-7
|W-2
|1-6
|2-1
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Philadelphia
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|_
|6-3
|W-1
|5-1
|1-2
|Atlanta
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|2
|4-5
|L-1
|2-1
|2-4
|New York
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|2
|2-3
|L-1
|1-1
|1-2
|Miami
|2
|6
|.250
|3½
|3½
|2-6
|W-1
|1-5
|1-1
|Washington
|1
|5
|.167
|3½
|3½
|1-5
|L-5
|1-2
|0-3
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cincinnati
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|_
|6-3
|L-2
|5-1
|1-2
|Milwaukee
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|1
|5-4
|W-2
|1-2
|4-2
|St. Louis
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|1
|5-4
|L-2
|1-2
|4-2
|Chicago
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|2
|4-5
|L-2
|3-3
|1-2
|Pittsburgh
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|3
|3-6
|W-2
|2-1
|1-5
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|8
|2
|.800
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|3-0
|5-2
|San Diego
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|4-3
|3-0
|San Francisco
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|_
|6-3
|W-4
|3-0
|3-3
|Arizona
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|2½
|4-6
|W-2
|2-1
|2-5
|Colorado
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|3½
|3-7
|L-3
|3-4
|0-3
___
Cleveland 5, Detroit 2
Boston 14, Baltimore 9
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings
Seattle 8, Minnesota 6
San Diego 2, Texas 0
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
L.A. Angels at Toronto, ppd.
Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Luzardo 0-1) at Arizona (Kelly 0-2), 3:40 p.m.
Seattle (Margevicius 0-1) at Baltimore (Means 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-0) at Toronto (Ryu 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 1-1) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
___
Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 3
San Diego 2, Texas 0
L.A. Dodgers 3, Washington 0
Arizona 7, Cincinnati 0
San Francisco 4, Colorado 0
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6
Miami at N.Y. Mets, sus.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Oakland (Luzardo 0-1) at Arizona (Kelly 0-2), 3:40 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (López 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 0-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0), 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.