Police: Memphis rapper, 23 others arrested in Miss. shooting

By Associated Press
2021/04/12 22:01
SENATOBIA, Miss. (AP) — A Tennessee rapper was among a caravan of at least two dozen people who were arrested in connection to a highway shooting in Mississippi, authorities said.

Big Boogie, whose real name is John Lotts, was taken into custody Thursday along with 20 others who were with the Memphis-based rapper on their way to a performance in Biloxi, news outlets reported.

Senatobia police said they were alerted to a shooting on Interstate 55 near Coldwater around 12:45 p.m. One person was wounded and authorities learned that multiple vehicles were involved in the shooting, police said.

Police coordinated a “take down” and met the caravan as it exited on Highway 6 in Batesville, where witnesses said police swarmed the area.

“It was something out of a movie,” Edith Aaron told WMC-TV. “Lights were everywhere. It was like the 4th of July. It may have been 50 cars already there.”

During the investigation, police found a gun and drugs inside the victim's vehicle, which led to three additional arrests. One of the passengers was a convicted felon, police said.

In total, 24 people, including Big Boogie, were taken into custody and four cars were impounded.

No charges were immediately announced. It's unclear whether Big Boogie had an attorney who would comment on his behalf.

Big Boogie is signed to Yo Gotti's CMG label. Lotts is best know for his song “Mental Healing,” which has over 23 million views on YouTube.

