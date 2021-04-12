Alexa
NBA Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/04/12 22:01
THROUGH APRIL 11

Scoring
G FG FT PTS AVG
Beal, WAS 43 467 301 1330 30.9
Curry, GS 45 445 242 1346 29.9
Antetokounmpo, MIL 45 468 307 1294 28.8
Lillard, POR 51 451 355 1464 28.7
Doncic, DAL 47 478 242 1339 28.5
LaVine, CHI 51 505 223 1407 27.6
Irving, BKN 38 404 136 1050 27.6
Williamson, NO 48 491 294 1285 26.8
Mitchell, UTA 50 450 248 1315 26.3
Jokic, DEN 53 547 217 1386 26.2
Leonard, LAC 45 425 230 1168 26.0
Booker, PHO 48 457 236 1250 26.0
Tatum, BOS 48 449 199 1235 25.7
James, LAL 41 388 168 1042 25.4
Young, ATL 50 388 378 1271 25.4
Harden, BKN 42 334 275 1060 25.2
Fox, SAC 52 465 260 1284 24.7
Brown, BOS 50 457 163 1213 24.3
Vucevic, CHI 53 518 110 1281 24.2
Sexton, CLE 45 397 221 1085 24.1

___

FG Percentage
FG FGA PCT
Gobert, UTA 290 437 .664
Holmes, SAC 297 461 .644
Allen, CLE 209 330 .633
Poeltl, SA 189 301 .628
Harrell, LAL 314 502 .625
Williamson, NO 491 792 .620
Ayton, PHO 334 543 .615
Kanter, POR 270 445 .607
Plumlee, DET 208 345 .603
Capela, ATL 311 519 .599

___

Rebounds
G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Capela, ATL 47 219 443 662 14.1
Gobert, UTA 53 180 530 710 13.4
Valanciunas, MEM 46 195 388 583 12.7
Kanter, POR 53 231 399 630 11.9
Sabonis, IND 49 127 435 562 11.5
Vucevic, CHI 53 107 497 604 11.4
Antetokounmpo, MIL 45 80 432 512 11.4
Jokic, DEN 53 150 427 577 10.9
Ayton, PHO 52 169 392 561 10.8
Randle, NY 53 69 497 566 10.7

___

Assists
G AST AVG
Harden, BKN 42 457 10.9
Westbrook, WAS 45 485 10.8
Young, ATL 50 475 9.5
Jokic, DEN 53 467 8.8
Doncic, DAL 47 407 8.7
Paul, PHO 51 443 8.7
Green, GS 45 379 8.4
James, LAL 41 323 7.9
Lillard, POR 51 388 7.6
Morant, MEM 43 316 7.3

Updated : 2021-04-15 09:34 GMT+08:00

