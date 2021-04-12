THROUGH APRIL 11
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal, WAS
|43
|467
|301
|1330
|30.9
|Curry, GS
|45
|445
|242
|1346
|29.9
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|45
|468
|307
|1294
|28.8
|Lillard, POR
|51
|451
|355
|1464
|28.7
|Doncic, DAL
|47
|478
|242
|1339
|28.5
|LaVine, CHI
|51
|505
|223
|1407
|27.6
|Irving, BKN
|38
|404
|136
|1050
|27.6
|Williamson, NO
|48
|491
|294
|1285
|26.8
|Mitchell, UTA
|50
|450
|248
|1315
|26.3
|Jokic, DEN
|53
|547
|217
|1386
|26.2
|Leonard, LAC
|45
|425
|230
|1168
|26.0
|Booker, PHO
|48
|457
|236
|1250
|26.0
|Tatum, BOS
|48
|449
|199
|1235
|25.7
|James, LAL
|41
|388
|168
|1042
|25.4
|Young, ATL
|50
|388
|378
|1271
|25.4
|Harden, BKN
|42
|334
|275
|1060
|25.2
|Fox, SAC
|52
|465
|260
|1284
|24.7
|Brown, BOS
|50
|457
|163
|1213
|24.3
|Vucevic, CHI
|53
|518
|110
|1281
|24.2
|Sexton, CLE
|45
|397
|221
|1085
|24.1
___
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Gobert, UTA
|290
|437
|.664
|Holmes, SAC
|297
|461
|.644
|Allen, CLE
|209
|330
|.633
|Poeltl, SA
|189
|301
|.628
|Harrell, LAL
|314
|502
|.625
|Williamson, NO
|491
|792
|.620
|Ayton, PHO
|334
|543
|.615
|Kanter, POR
|270
|445
|.607
|Plumlee, DET
|208
|345
|.603
|Capela, ATL
|311
|519
|.599
___
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Capela, ATL
|47
|219
|443
|662
|14.1
|Gobert, UTA
|53
|180
|530
|710
|13.4
|Valanciunas, MEM
|46
|195
|388
|583
|12.7
|Kanter, POR
|53
|231
|399
|630
|11.9
|Sabonis, IND
|49
|127
|435
|562
|11.5
|Vucevic, CHI
|53
|107
|497
|604
|11.4
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|45
|80
|432
|512
|11.4
|Jokic, DEN
|53
|150
|427
|577
|10.9
|Ayton, PHO
|52
|169
|392
|561
|10.8
|Randle, NY
|53
|69
|497
|566
|10.7
___
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Harden, BKN
|42
|457
|10.9
|Westbrook, WAS
|45
|485
|10.8
|Young, ATL
|50
|475
|9.5
|Jokic, DEN
|53
|467
|8.8
|Doncic, DAL
|47
|407
|8.7
|Paul, PHO
|51
|443
|8.7
|Green, GS
|45
|379
|8.4
|James, LAL
|41
|323
|7.9
|Lillard, POR
|51
|388
|7.6
|Morant, MEM
|43
|316
|7.3