One dead, one injured in shooting near Paris hospital

By Associated Press
2021/04/12 21:10
PARIS (AP) — Paris police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire Monday near a hospital in the wealthy 16th district of the French capital, killing one person and injuring another.

Paris police said the shooter fired several shots before fleeing on a two-wheeled vehicle.

Police had no other immediate details.

