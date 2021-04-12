Microsoft buying Nuance in deal worth $19.7B

FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash. Microsoft will b... FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash. Microsoft will begin bringing workers back to its suburban Seattle global headquarters on March 29, 2021, as the tech giant starts to reopen more facilities it largely shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Microsoft, on an accelerated growth push, is buying speech recognition company Nuance in a deal worth about $16 billion including debt.

Microsoft will pay $56.00 per share.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Nuance comes after the companies formed a partnership in 2019.

The transaction is expected to close this year.