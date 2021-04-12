Alexa
Microsoft buying Nuance in deal worth $19.7B

By Associated Press
2021/04/12 20:42
FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash. Microsoft will b...

NEW YORK (AP) — Microsoft, on an accelerated growth push, is buying speech recognition company Nuance in a deal worth about $16 billion including debt.

Microsoft will pay $56.00 per share.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Nuance comes after the companies formed a partnership in 2019.

The transaction is expected to close this year.

Updated : 2021-04-15 09:32 GMT+08:00

