Japan will notify Taiwan if Fukushima radioactive water dumped into sea: MOFA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has expressed concerns over the Japanese government’s reported plan to dump the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant’s radioactive water into the sea, via statements made by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan.

Even though 10 years have passed since the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011, the plant still produces radioactive water every day, causing pressure to deal with the problem to mount. The Japanese government reportedly intends to adopt a policy of releasing the contaminated water into the sea, CNA reported.

KMT Legislator Wen Yu-hsia (溫玉霞) has asked MOFA whether it should hold an international press conference to express the country’s protest against the Japanese government’s reported plan.

In response, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) said on Monday (April 12) that not only Taiwan but also Japanese fishermen have paid much attention to the Fukushima radioactive water issue. He added the ministry has directed the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan to convey Taiwan’s concerns and keep track of the Japanese government’s decision-making progress.

The deputy minister said Japan has not yet finalized its decision on how to dispose of the radioactive water, and it was expected that Japan will call a meeting to discuss the issue on Tuesday.

Tien said Taiwan and Japan signed a “memorandum on nuclear energy information exchange” in 2014, which states that if Japan were to make any changes, it should notify Taiwan first.