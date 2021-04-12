Volunteer group extends house repair activities across Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A volunteer group organized by Tainan’s Labor Affairs Bureau to repair houses has been expanding its free services beyond the city limits as evidenced by work done for two underprivileged families in Yunlin and Nantou counties.

Tainan Labor Affairs Bureau head Wang Hsin-chi (王鑫基) said the Doing Good Team took a job in Dounan Township, Yunlin County repairing a dilapidated house with a broken roof, CNA reported. The mother of a township resident surnamed Lin (林) was living in the house at the time, Wang added.

The group started to repair the house on March 2 after receiving a referral from the Yunlin Labor Affairs Department, the bureau chief said. Cement work, metalwork, electrical engineering, and woodwork had already been completed, and painters on Sunday (April 11) put on the finishing touches, he added.

Wang explained that the case in Puli Township, Nantou County involved a grandmother surnamed Lin (林) who lives with two granddaughters in an old house in poor condition. As the grandmother makes her living collecting scrap metal and other recyclable items, she struggled to afford repairs.

Since the group initiated its project to fix up her house, it has renewed the metal roof, rewired power lines, reinstalled lighting, built new bathrooms, and placed partitions.

The woman and her granddaughters were thrilled as they watched volunteer cement workers paste new tiles to the wall on Sunday, according to the bureau chief.

The Doing Good Team has expanded its work to other cities and counties, so far completing 140 repair jobs.



