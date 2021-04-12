Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Dbacks' Weaver loses no-hit bid in 7th on broken-bat single

By DAVID BRANDT , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/12 06:26
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Luke Weaver throws a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April ...

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Luke Weaver throws a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April ...

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Luke Weaver's no-hit bid ended with one out in the seventh inning when Cincinnati's Eugenio Suárez snuck a broken-bat single up the middle.

Weaver retired Nick Castellanos to start the seventh on a fly ball, then walked Joey Votto on four pitches. Suárez followed with the groundball single, which was perfectly placed between Arizona's shortstop and second baseman.

The 27-year-old Weaver had a perfect game through 5 2/3 innings Sunday but hit Alex Blandino with a pitch with two outs in the sixth. The right-hander retired Tyler Naquin on a strikeout to end the inning.

The Diamondbacks lead 7-0 in the seventh.

Weaver is trying to bounce back from a tough 2020 season when he led the National League with nine losses and had a 6.58 ERA.

___

Follow David Brandt at https://twitter.com/davidbrandtAP

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-12 08:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Japanese student dies 45 days after scooter accident in Taiwan
Japanese student dies 45 days after scooter accident in Taiwan
Agents of influence acting on behalf of China: William Stanton
Agents of influence acting on behalf of China: William Stanton
Taiwan to recruit extra 300 foreign English teachers
Taiwan to recruit extra 300 foreign English teachers
Taiwanese university discovers groundbreaking technique driving quantum innovation
Taiwanese university discovers groundbreaking technique driving quantum innovation
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Death toll in Taiwan train derailment revised down to 49
Death toll in Taiwan train derailment revised down to 49
US issues new guidelines for government contacts with Taiwan
US issues new guidelines for government contacts with Taiwan
US leaders have often best served China's interests: William Stanton
US leaders have often best served China's interests: William Stanton