Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Winners of the 2021 British Academy Film Awards

By Associated Press
2021/04/12 03:58
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2011 file photo, Anthony Hopkins smiles while posing for photos prior to the premiere of his new film "The Rite" in Mexico Cit...
FILE - In this file photo, Director Chloe Zhao, left, appears with actress Frances McDormand on the set of "Nomadland." “Nomadland” has won four priz...
FILE - Chloe Zhao poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 22, 2018. Zhao was nominated for a Golden Globe fo...

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2011 file photo, Anthony Hopkins smiles while posing for photos prior to the premiere of his new film "The Rite" in Mexico Cit...

FILE - In this file photo, Director Chloe Zhao, left, appears with actress Frances McDormand on the set of "Nomadland." “Nomadland” has won four priz...

FILE - Chloe Zhao poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 22, 2018. Zhao was nominated for a Golden Globe fo...

LONDON (AP) — Winners of the 2021 British Academy Film Awards, presented Sunday:

Film — “Nomadland”

British Film — “Promising Young Woman”

Director — Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

Actor — Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Actress — Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Supporting Actor — Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Supporting Actress — Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Rising Star — Bukky Bakray

British Debut — Director Remi Weekes, “His House”

Original Screenplay — “Promising Young Woman”

Adapted Screenplay — “The Father”

Film Not in the English Language — “Another Round”

Musical Score — “Soul”

Cinematography — “Nomadland”

Editing — “Sound of Metal”

Production Design — “Mank”

Costume Design — “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Sound — “Sound of Metal”

Casting — “Rocks”

Visual Effects — “Tenet”

Makeup and Hair — “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Animated Film — “Soul”

British Short Film — “The Present”

British Short Animation — “The Owl and the Pussycat”

Documentary — “My Octopus Teacher”

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema — Noel Clarke

Academy Fellowship — Ang Lee

Updated : 2021-04-12 06:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Agents of influence acting on behalf of China: William Stanton
Agents of influence acting on behalf of China: William Stanton
Japanese student dies 45 days after scooter accident in Taiwan
Japanese student dies 45 days after scooter accident in Taiwan
Taiwan to recruit extra 300 foreign English teachers
Taiwan to recruit extra 300 foreign English teachers
Taiwanese university discovers groundbreaking technique driving quantum innovation
Taiwanese university discovers groundbreaking technique driving quantum innovation
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Death toll in Taiwan train derailment revised down to 49
Death toll in Taiwan train derailment revised down to 49
US issues new guidelines for government contacts with Taiwan
US issues new guidelines for government contacts with Taiwan
US leaders have often best served China's interests: William Stanton
US leaders have often best served China's interests: William Stanton