Stroman unhappy Mets allowed him to start in rain

New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto catches a fly ball in the rain during the first inning of a baseball game at Citi Field, Sunday, April 11... New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto catches a fly ball in the rain during the first inning of a baseball game at Citi Field, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in New York. The game was delayed at the top of the first inning due to rain. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Baseball fans watch as the game between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins is delayed during the first inning of the baseball game at Citi Field,... Baseball fans watch as the game between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins is delayed during the first inning of the baseball game at Citi Field, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in New York. The game was delayed in the top of the first inning due to rain. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York Mets employees put a tarp over the field during a delay in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, Sunda... New York Mets employees put a tarp over the field during a delay in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in New York. The game was delayed at the top of the first inning due to rain. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York Mets employees roll a tarp over the field during a delay in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, Sund... New York Mets employees roll a tarp over the field during a delay in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in New York. The game was delayed at the top of the first inning due to rain. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman throws in the rain against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game at Citi Field, S... New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman throws in the rain against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game at Citi Field, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in New York. The game was delayed at the top of the first inning due to rain. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Stroman was unhappy that the New York Mets began Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins in a steady rain, which interrupted his outing after nine pitches.

The game began at 1:10 p.m. and was stopped by plate umpire D.J. Reyburn after seven minutes.

Home teams decide whether to start games. Once a game has begun, umpires decide whether to stop play because of bad weather.

Stroman took to Twitter during the rain delay to express his displeasure.

“This game should have never been started. Not smart at all,” Stroman tweeted. “Those conditions put everyone at risk. Beyond happy no players on either side were injured. Hate that I have to wait another 5 days to pitch again. That’s a miserable feeling.”

While Mets manager Luis Rojas started Stroman, Miami manager Don Mattingly opted to use reliever John Curtiss as an opener. The Marlins were batting in the top of the first.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports