Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Man charged with murder in Missouri convenience store attack

By Associated Press
2021/04/11 23:14
Man charged with murder in Missouri convenience store attack

KOSHKONONG, Mo. (AP) — A 28-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of one person and the wounding of three more at a convenience store in a small southern Missouri town.

Christopher Lindley of Thayer, Missouri, was charged with first-degree murder and criminal action in the shooting at the Snappy Mart store in Koshkonong, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a news release late Saturday. He is being held without bond.

Authorities said Lindley walked into the convenience store around 5:15 a.m. Saturday and started firing with a handgun. Koshkonong is a town of about 200 people near the Missouri-Arkansas state line.

Oregon County Sheriff Eric King said Lindley knew at least one of the victims, but that his motive in the shooting is unclear. Three of the victims, including the person who died, were from out of state. Several witnesses inside the store were not hurt.

The three injured people are being treated at hospitals in Springfield, Missouri.

Updated : 2021-04-12 00:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Agents of influence acting on behalf of China: William Stanton
Agents of influence acting on behalf of China: William Stanton
Japanese student dies 45 days after scooter accident in Taiwan
Japanese student dies 45 days after scooter accident in Taiwan
Taiwanese university discovers groundbreaking technique driving quantum innovation
Taiwanese university discovers groundbreaking technique driving quantum innovation
Taiwan to recruit extra 300 foreign English teachers
Taiwan to recruit extra 300 foreign English teachers
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Death toll in Taiwan train derailment revised down to 49
Death toll in Taiwan train derailment revised down to 49
US issues new guidelines for government contacts with Taiwan
US issues new guidelines for government contacts with Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape